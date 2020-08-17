Search

Advanced search

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

PUBLISHED: 11:56 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 17 August 2020

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

A garage was badly damaged and a car was gutted by a blaze in Maryland this morning (August 17).

The fire brigade was called to a car workshop in Chobham Road about 8.30am, with six fire engines and around 40 personnel at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A man, who left the property before the fire crews arrived, was suffering from smoke inhalation and treated at the scene.

The fire was under control about 9.30am.

Crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow, Homerton and Poplar fire stations attended.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

East Ham man jailed for role in ‘horrific’ noxious substance attack

Sahne Mohammed has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Leyton Orient tie youngster Ruel Sotiriou down with contract extension

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Appeal after teen stabbed in Beckton

Met Police logo

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

East Ham man jailed for role in ‘horrific’ noxious substance attack

Sahne Mohammed has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Leyton Orient tie youngster Ruel Sotiriou down with contract extension

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Appeal after teen stabbed in Beckton

Met Police logo

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions sign British forward Shane Walker

London Lions have signed Shane Walker (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Simon Harmer impresses for Essex in rain-affected clash with Sussex

Essex players take a drinks break and spray disinfectant during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Leyton Orient tie youngster Ruel Sotiriou down with contract extension

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Competition invites amateur photographers to capture the ‘Thames unlocked’

Thames Lens 2019 overall winner 'Waterman' by Susan Matthews . Picture: Susan Matthews courtesy of Thames Festival Trust.