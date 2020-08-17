Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage
PUBLISHED: 11:56 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 17 August 2020
A garage was badly damaged and a car was gutted by a blaze in Maryland this morning (August 17).
The fire brigade was called to a car workshop in Chobham Road about 8.30am, with six fire engines and around 40 personnel at the scene.
A man, who left the property before the fire crews arrived, was suffering from smoke inhalation and treated at the scene.
The fire was under control about 9.30am.
Crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow, Homerton and Poplar fire stations attended.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
