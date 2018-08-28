Search

Children at Carpenters’ and Docklands Youth Centre get festive hampers from M&S

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 December 2018

(Left to right) Samantha White from the youth centre, Dante, Savanna, Irfan Patel from M&S, Hannah, Rayna, Jason and Iago. Picture: Ian Tuttle

Ian Tuttle 07929 793436

Children in Stratford were given a surprise Christmas bonus from M&S.

Children inspecting the goods. Picture: Ian TuttleChildren inspecting the goods. Picture: Ian Tuttle

The store, which has a base in Westfield, gifted two hampers full of festive treats to dozens of children at the Carpenters’ and Docklands Youth Centre in Gibbins Road.

The contents of the hampers were picked by two members of staff from M&S, who filled the baskets with chocolate coins, a chocolate yule log and mince pies.

The gifts were delivered as part of a wider iniative between M&S and Stratford, which is seeing the retailer trial community actions to help tackle local issues, including mental health and wellbeing.

The store has already opened a monthly Friendship Cafe, which provides elderly people with the opportunity to make new friends and find out about volunteering opportunities in the area.

The entire centre with their festive hampers. Picture: Ian TuttleThe entire centre with their festive hampers. Picture: Ian Tuttle

And in June, workers redecorated the garden at the youth centre as part of their volunteering programme.

