Newham charities get £300,000 from Children in Need

Comic Relief mascots Pudsey and Blush. Picture: Comic Relief. Comic Relief

Charities in Newham have been awarded more than £300,000 in grants by Children in Need, raising the charity’s investment in the borough to £1.1 million.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Resources for Autism will use its three-year grant of £92,283 to support play and youth clubs for children with autism and their families.

Liza Dresner, director of Resources for Autism, says the money will pay for weekly youth clubs in Newham for children with autism, who often struggle to access other play opportunities.

Children receive one-to-one support from specialist staff, enabling them to gain independence, learn new skills and make friends.

“It‘s marvellous,” Liza said. “It means they can have fun, just like their neurotypical peers.”

Richard House Children’s Hospice also received funding.

The charity will use its £125,233 to pay for palliative care nurses for children with life-limiting conditions across London, as well as for residential clinical care and music therapy for children with sensory needs.

Chris Baker, chief executive at Richard House Children’s Hospice said: “We are so delighted with the new funding from Children in Need; it will allow us to continue to help families choose when, where and how they receive the vital care their child needs.”

Alternatives Trust East London has also benefitted, receiving a three-year grant of over £96,000 to provide support services for vulnerable mothers and their children in east London.

Julia Acott, the charity’s director, says the money will support parenting skills classes and activities for disadvantaged mothers, funding two dedicated members of staff for their We Are Families programme.

She said: “The money will give security to the project and its development. We are very grateful for Children in Need’s help.”

Children in Need’s chief executive, Simon Antrobus, thanked supporters and fundraisers for making the charity’s work possible.

“Each project will go on to make a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK who really do need our help,” he said.

Children in Need’s funding for Newham charities has increased significantly

Last year Children in Need awarded funding to eight projects in Newham to a total value of £304,220, so the new total represents an increase of more than 70 per cent in funds.

Across Newham, Children in Need is currently funding 20 projects to a value of £1,103,057.

The charity awards grants at six points during the year and this is the first funding allocation of 2019 – additional funding allocations will be made throughout the year.

As of March 2019 the charity funds 525 projects in Greater London. In total, the UK public has raised more than £1 billion for children and young people through the charity.