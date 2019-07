Child in hospital after being hit by car in Forest Gate

A child was hit by a car in Upton Park Road. Picture: Jon King Jon King

A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Forest Gate.

The youngster suffered head injuries in the incident, which took place in Upton Park Road shortly before 3.30pm today (Thursday, July 18).

The child was initially treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.