Volunteers on hand to chat with Newham vulnerable in lockdown

Published: 4:01 PM January 22, 2021

The Renewal Programme chief executive Peter Laing, third from left, with Chat Newham support line volunteers. - Credit: Archant

A volunteer-run freephone line is providing hope, comfort and advice for the Newham community during lockdown.

Manor Park charity The Renewal Programme launched its Chat Newham service to help people affected by Covid-19, especially those who are at high risk or are isolating, with practical and emotional support.

Funded by the council, the line is led by volunteers and aims to keep people connected - even when they have to keep physical distance from others - and help them deal with the confusion and loneliness of the pandemic.

The Renewal Programme chief executive Peter Laing said: “If you are lonely, worried or anxious then please reach out to us at Chat Newham.

“Our friendly volunteers are keen to take your calls and provide whatever support and encouragement we can through these extremely difficult times.”

People can call Chat Newham on 0808 196 3510 from Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm.