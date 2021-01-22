Volunteers on hand to chat with Newham vulnerable in lockdown
- Credit: Archant
A volunteer-run freephone line is providing hope, comfort and advice for the Newham community during lockdown.
Manor Park charity The Renewal Programme launched its Chat Newham service to help people affected by Covid-19, especially those who are at high risk or are isolating, with practical and emotional support.
Funded by the council, the line is led by volunteers and aims to keep people connected - even when they have to keep physical distance from others - and help them deal with the confusion and loneliness of the pandemic.
The Renewal Programme chief executive Peter Laing said: “If you are lonely, worried or anxious then please reach out to us at Chat Newham.
“Our friendly volunteers are keen to take your calls and provide whatever support and encouragement we can through these extremely difficult times.”
You may also want to watch:
People can call Chat Newham on 0808 196 3510 from Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to Newham cop who died after positive Covid-19 test
- 2 Police release image after teenager stabbed in Forest Gate robbery
- 3 Labour Party investigates second Newham councillor over antisemitism
- 4 Arrests after girl, 16, falls onto tracks at King George V DLR
- 5 Lockdown in Newham having a 'positive' effect on Covid-19 case rate
- 6 Police appeal for help after woman raped in Beckton
- 7 NHS nurse assaulted at east London hospital
- 8 Newham housing association offers homes to Hackney Council with £10m price tag
- 9 Covid funding boost for Newham homeless and young people charities
- 10 Stratford dance and music hub gets £700k boost