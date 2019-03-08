University of East London lecturer scoops award from Royal Institute of British Architects
PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 August 2019
Archant
A architecture firm boss has scooped an award after a derelict greenhouse was turned into an arts hub.
Charlotte Harris, who lectures at the school of architecture, computing and engineering (ACE) at the University of East London - where she graduated - won a London regional award from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).
Ms Harris is a founding director at HASA Architects which won for its Highgate Bowl project, which saw a derelict horticultural glasshouse in Highgate Hill turned into a community garden and events venue.
"We were delighted just to be shortlisted but then to win an award this year is amazing," she said.
The clients for the project, Omved International, have renamed the site Omved Gardens and the building is now used for exhibitions, workshops and seminars, as well as events for schools.
David Tann, head of ACE, said: "We are delighted that Charlotte has received the recognition she deserves."