Mother of teenager stabbed to death in Forest Gate sets up a charity in his memory

17-year-old Champion Ganda was stabbed to death in Forest Gate. Pic: Met Police Archant

The mum of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Forest Gate has set up a charity in his memory.

Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Kato with other anti-knife campaigners part of group Operation Shut Down, outside YouTube offices. Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Kato with other anti-knife campaigners part of group Operation Shut Down, outside YouTube offices.

Six years ago, Peguy Kato's world changed forever when she lost her 17-year-old son Champion Ganda.

Champion was the victim of a brutal attack involving belts, a hammer and at least one knife, which he was stabbed with 11 times in the head, chest, arms and legs metres away from Sandringham Primary School.

He died in the street following the attack on May 9, 2013.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured but survived his injuries.

All Champion Charity. Picture: Peguy Kato All Champion Charity. Picture: Peguy Kato

Amani Lynch, of Vanguard Close, Canning Town, was found guilty of Champion's manslaughter and jailed for 14 years in March 2017.

To try and stop more young people getting involved in crime and violence, Peguy, who lives in Harold Hill, has set up the All Champion's Charity, which will focus on prevention, rehabilitation and support for families affected.

"If your child is seriously ill, you've got doctors who can try and make them better and time to say goodbye if they can't", she said.

"But when your child is killed, you don't get that. You don't get to say goodbye.

Peguy Kato, the mother of murdered teenager Champion Ganda who was taking part in a march in Forest Gate by the family of murdered schoolboy Samuel Adelagun who was gunned down in the street in 2010. The family is appealing for witnesses as no-one has yet been arrested (photo: Arnaud Stephenson) Peguy Kato, the mother of murdered teenager Champion Ganda who was taking part in a march in Forest Gate by the family of murdered schoolboy Samuel Adelagun who was gunned down in the street in 2010. The family is appealing for witnesses as no-one has yet been arrested (photo: Arnaud Stephenson)

"I know nothing will ever be the same again, losing a child is a pain like nothing else."

All Champion's Charity will be going into schools to talk to youngsters about the impact of knife crime as well as prisons to help rehabilitate those who have already been involved in gangs.

They will also give emotional support and counselling to people who have been affected.

"When you kill someone, you’re not just killing that person. You are killing their mum, their dad, their brothers, their sisters, you’re killing all the people that love them.

" Peguy Kato, Champion’s mother



"Victim Support does help but it's not the same as talking to someone who's been through it themselves.

"All children are champions and we want to help them stay away from that dark path and reach their full potential."

Peguy Kato, the mother of murdered teenager Champion Ganda who was taking part in a march in Forest Gate by the family of murdered schoolboy Samuel Adelagun who was gunned down in the street in 2010. The family is appealing for witnesses as no-one has yet been arrested (photo: Arnaud Stephenson) Peguy Kato, the mother of murdered teenager Champion Ganda who was taking part in a march in Forest Gate by the family of murdered schoolboy Samuel Adelagun who was gunned down in the street in 2010. The family is appealing for witnesses as no-one has yet been arrested (photo: Arnaud Stephenson)

The charity will have its official launch on Saturday, July 6 from 1-5pm at St Paul's Church, Redcar Road, Harold Hill.

The day will involve talks from three mums who have been affected by crime, ex-gang member Gavin Johnson, Reverend Jean Bosco Kanyemeesha as well as live music and performances.

Entry fee is £10.

Visit allchampioncharity.org or the AllChampion Charity Facebook page.