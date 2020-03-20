Search

Advanced search

Animal charity’s plea to find missing kitten thrown into Manor Park street

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2020

Two of the kittens are now in the care of the Celia Hammond Animal Trust. Picture: CHAT

Two of the kittens are now in the care of the Celia Hammond Animal Trust. Picture: CHAT

CHAT

An animal charity is appealing to find a kitten which has been missing after being thrown into a Manor Park street in the middle of the night.

Celia Hammond Animal Trust said that they were contacted by a Washington Avenue resident who was getting some fresh air on her doorstep in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17 and saw a black bin bag thrown into the road from a slow-moving blue BMW.

You may also want to watch:

A cat and four kittens - thought to be four or five months old - ran from the bag, and while the woman was able to grab two of the kittens, a third was run over and killed.

The mother cat and the fourth kitten disappeared into a nearby yard.

The Trust’s team was able to rescue the mother cat and is now caring for it, along with the two kittens, but are keen to find the missing kitten.

Anyone that sees or hears a small black kitten, possibly looking distressed and nervous, in the Washington Avenue, Michigan Avenue or Rabbits Road area is asked to call the Trust on 07768122845 or 07793812559.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Three patients die at Newham Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Three patients have died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed in East Ham

A police cordon is in place after a woman was stabbed near the junction of Barking Road and Altmore Avenue. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Central Park Primary teacher one of three confirmed cases

A teacher at Central Park Primary is one of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Newham, as of March 17. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Newham Council cancels public events after 17 cases confirmed in borough

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

‘We all need to take responsibility’: Mayor’s message after Newham coronavirus cases confirmed

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Coronavirus: Three patients die at Newham Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Three patients have died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed in East Ham

A police cordon is in place after a woman was stabbed near the junction of Barking Road and Altmore Avenue. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Central Park Primary teacher one of three confirmed cases

A teacher at Central Park Primary is one of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Newham, as of March 17. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Newham Council cancels public events after 17 cases confirmed in borough

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

‘We all need to take responsibility’: Mayor’s message after Newham coronavirus cases confirmed

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

RFU cancels all rugby seasons below Premiership level

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC in the London 3 Essex. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Animal charity’s plea to find missing kitten thrown into Manor Park street

Two of the kittens are now in the care of the Celia Hammond Animal Trust. Picture: CHAT

East Ham fatal stabbing victim identified as Shadika Mohsin Patel

A police officer on duty at the murder scene in Altmore Avenue, East Ham

Beckton mother urges people to allow the disabled time to shop during coronavirus crisis

Asda stores are experiencing huge queues during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Cash Boyle
Drive 24