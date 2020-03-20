Animal charity’s plea to find missing kitten thrown into Manor Park street

Two of the kittens are now in the care of the Celia Hammond Animal Trust. Picture: CHAT CHAT

An animal charity is appealing to find a kitten which has been missing after being thrown into a Manor Park street in the middle of the night.

Celia Hammond Animal Trust said that they were contacted by a Washington Avenue resident who was getting some fresh air on her doorstep in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17 and saw a black bin bag thrown into the road from a slow-moving blue BMW.

A cat and four kittens - thought to be four or five months old - ran from the bag, and while the woman was able to grab two of the kittens, a third was run over and killed.

The mother cat and the fourth kitten disappeared into a nearby yard.

The Trust’s team was able to rescue the mother cat and is now caring for it, along with the two kittens, but are keen to find the missing kitten.

Anyone that sees or hears a small black kitten, possibly looking distressed and nervous, in the Washington Avenue, Michigan Avenue or Rabbits Road area is asked to call the Trust on 07768122845 or 07793812559.