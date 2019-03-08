Search

Canning Town charity opens multi-use games area

PUBLISHED: 10:16 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 17 April 2019

Ricky Grover cuts the ribbon to open the multi-use games area. Picture: Ken Mears

Ricky Grover cuts the ribbon to open the multi-use games area. Picture: Ken Mears

A Canning Town charity has officially opened its new multi use games area.

The opening of the new multi use games area (MUGA) at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Actor and comedian Ricky Grover - a patron of Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, cut the ribbon to open the facility at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park.

The all-weather games and sports area will allow the charity to organise a range of outdoor activities for its young members.

AAA founder Kevin Jenkins said: “We can organise sports and games all year round and during dark evenings as it is floodlit.

“The new access paths enable our youngsters in wheelchairs or those who have mobility difficulties to access the court and play.

Ricky Grover cuts the ribbon to open the multi-use games area. Picture: Ken MearsRicky Grover cuts the ribbon to open the multi-use games area. Picture: Ken Mears

“The quality of what we can offer has improved and we can involve greater numbers too.”

He added: “Everyone at AAA and The Arc send their since thanks to Mace and all the supporting contractors.”

