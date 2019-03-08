Search

Charity officially opens youth hub in Stratford Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:32 02 April 2019

Charity XLP opening their new youth centre in the Stratford Centre.

Archant

A charity has officially opened its new youth centre.

Youth workers, young people and supporters gathered at XLP’s hub in the Stratford Centre for the event.

The venue offers a range of activities including dancing, fitness and fashion, and supports young people through mentoring and workshops.

Matt House, XLP’s borough and schools programme manager, said that the launch was a success and that a lot of people turned up.

“We wanted to get together and give them a safe space to come to,” he said.

“We’ve been working in Newham for about 12 or 13 years but we’ve never really had anywhere like this.”

He explained that pupils at Chobham Academy, where the charity works with youngsters, had told him that the Stratford Centre was a popular place for young people to hang out in the borough and that the centre’s owners, Frogmore, had offered them an empty unit.

For more information, visit xlp.org.uk

