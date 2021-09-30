Charity founders named in Queen's Birthday Honours receive their awards

Published: 1:16 PM September 30, 2021

Anju Ahluwalia and Frank Charles were presented with their British Empire Medals at a special ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 27. - Credit: Anju Ahluwalia and Frank Charles

Two people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours have received their awards at a Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Harmit Ahluwalia - known as Anju - was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in east London during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anju is the co-founder of Food4All which provides meals for the homeless and people on lower incomes in east London, Holborn and Essex.

Charity founder Frank Charles received the same honour for his work helping rough sleepers and needy families in Newham, Redbridge and Waltham Forest.

The awards were presented on Monday (September 27) on behalf of the queen by Sir Kenneth Olisa, who is Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London.

Anju said: "The celebration was definitely a beautiful experience and one I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

Frank said: "I’m feeling totally humble and blessed. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I’m forever grateful."