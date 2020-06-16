Search

East Ham man taking on 260km charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 June 2020

Imam Haque is running 260km in 26 days for charity. Picture: Imam Haque

Imam Haque is running 260km in 26 days for charity. Picture: Imam Haque

Imam Haque

An East Ham man is running 260km in 26 days for charity.

Imam Haque is aiming to raise at least £2,600 for The Hope Foundation UK, which supports street children and vulnerable communities in Kolkata, India.

This includes people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and cyclone Amphan, which tore through the region in May.

You may also want to watch:

Imam, who grew up in Kolkata, explained: “The two natural calamities have made street connected children, vulnerable communities, migrant workers, labourers more vulnerable and now they are struggling for basic amenities like food and shelter.

“I strongly believe that if I help someone’s child today, someone will help my child someday.”

Imam took part in the London Marathon last year and had been due to take part in the Paris Marathon this year.

To sponsor him visit totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/imam-haque

