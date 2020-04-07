Search

Newham charity donateS over 750 Easter eggs to disadvantaged children

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 April 2020

Paula Blake from AAA standing with the Easter Eggs donated for disadvantaged children across Newham. Picture: Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA)

Paula Blake from AAA standing with the Easter Eggs donated for disadvantaged children across Newham. Picture: Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA)

Archant

Newham charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) runs an annual easter egg appeal for local disadvantaged children and although the impact of coronavirus has reduced the scale of the appeal, more than 750 eggs will still be finding their way to children.

The charity wishes to extend its gratitude to the following organisations, which either donated eggs or made an online donation which was used to buy them; Newham Rotary Club, Chelsfield, London Legacy Development Corporation, Zurich Insurance, Financial Conduct Authority, Lendlease, EVS Bikers and the RCCG New Wine Assembly.

Founder Kevin Jenkins OBE reserved additional praise for all the individuals who also made donations.

He says they will “bring joy” to underprivileged children living in “exceptional times”.

This is especially important as Covid-19 has forced AAA to temporarily close.

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

