Newham charity donateS over 750 Easter eggs to disadvantaged children

Paula Blake from AAA standing with the Easter Eggs donated for disadvantaged children across Newham. Picture: Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) Archant

Newham charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) runs an annual easter egg appeal for local disadvantaged children and although the impact of coronavirus has reduced the scale of the appeal, more than 750 eggs will still be finding their way to children.

The charity wishes to extend its gratitude to the following organisations, which either donated eggs or made an online donation which was used to buy them; Newham Rotary Club, Chelsfield, London Legacy Development Corporation, Zurich Insurance, Financial Conduct Authority, Lendlease, EVS Bikers and the RCCG New Wine Assembly.

Founder Kevin Jenkins OBE reserved additional praise for all the individuals who also made donations.

He says they will “bring joy” to underprivileged children living in “exceptional times”.

This is especially important as Covid-19 has forced AAA to temporarily close.