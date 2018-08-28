Planned Central line strike is called off
PUBLISHED: 15:53 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:58 20 December 2018
A planned strike on the Central line which would have caused disruption for partygoers and Christmas shoppers this weekend has been called off.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out for six hours from 8pm on Friday evening and again for most of Saturday.
The union announced it was suspending the strikes following two days of talks at conciliation service Acas.
The RMT accused London Underground of 10 months of “mismanagement” that had led to a deterioration in industrial relations.
The strike was called following the sacking of a worker who failed a random drugs test, as well as a breakdown in industrial relations.
But the union warned that if further “substantial” progress is not made in a number of areas, there will be industrial action in the new year.