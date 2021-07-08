Photos from the past 100 years of the Royal Docks

Published: 6:02 PM July 8, 2021

Grain being discharged by elevators into barges at the Co-Op Mills, Royal Victoria Dock in 1954. - Credit: Museum of London

Few places can claim to have been a conduit for as much commerce to the UK as the Royal Docks.

Once it was the nation’s gateway to the world; now it’s the focus of a regeneration programme, which aims to create a new commercial district and visitor destination with thousands of new homes and jobs.

The Royal Docks is the capital’s only Enterprise Zone, home to London City Airport and, by the end of its centenary year, will be the new base for City Hall.

Today, July 8, marks 100 years since the Royal Docks were completed, so here we look back at historical photos from the last century.

A new entrance lock being built at the King George V Dock in November 1915. - Credit: Museum of London

SS Euripides, the first ship to use King George V dry dock - used for ship repairs and inspections - on July 23, 1921. - Credit: John H. Avery & Co / Museum of London

The staves of a hogshead of tobacco being removed before it is weighed at the Royal Victoria Dock, the heart of the Port's tobacco trade in 1930. - Credit: Museum of London / PLA collection

MV Menestheus in King George V dock. - Credit: Royal Docks Team

The Royal Docks in about 1935. - Credit: Archant

A German Luftwaffe Heinkel He 111 bomber flying over Wapping and the Isle of Dogs during The Blitz. - Credit: Royal Docks Team

Damage caused by a V1 rocket which hit Royal Victoria Dock in 1944. - Credit: PLA/Museum of London

Early trials of container cargoes at No.4 berth, Royal Victoria Dock in 1964. - Credit: PLA collection/Museum of London

Four elephants at South West India Docks, returning from a Chipperfield's Circus tour of South Africa in 1968. - Credit: Museum of London

John Avery photographed meat porters working to unload this cargo of mutton on a conveyor inside the hold of a ship from Australia. - Credit: Museum of London

The Royal Docks, pictured circa 1981. - Credit: London City Airport