Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Video

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

PUBLISHED: 10:40 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 02 January 2019

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

Officers searching for West Ham fan Jack Morrad are planning to drain a lake as part of their search.

Jack, 28, was last seen in Broadhurst Place, Basildon, at around 2.30am on December 23. He’d been to see West Ham play Watford the previous day, before going to Colors nightclub in Basildon.

Police are planning to drain the main fishing lake in Gloucester Park today (Wednesday), ready to be searched on Friday.

They’ve also released new CCTV images of Jack in Broadhurst Place, and are asking for anyone who lives or was driving in that area to check CCTV or dash cam footage, and to check gardens or sheds for signs that someone may have taken shelter there. Police also want to hear from anyone who saw Jack in the town centre and knew which way he went.

Friends of Jack have raised more than £5,000 on a JustGiving page to raise money for adverts. He was last seen wearing a blue Christmas jumper with a deer on the front, pale blue jeans and white trainers. He is described as white, slim, five feet 11 inches tall, with short brown hair.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Pitcher said: “After prolonged investigations over the past nine days, one of our main lines of enquiry remains that Jack’s movements led him to Gloucester Park.

“Officers from across the county, volunteers from Essex Search and Rescue, and specialist teams, have worked over Christmas and New Year to try and piece together what we believe are Jack’s last known movements.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and I cannot imagine the pain Jack’s family are feeling today. Their bravery and determination throughout this search has been commendable, and I hope that our ongoing enquiries will give them the answers they need.”

The search will be led by the Environment Agency. Night fishermen stated they heard a man in the area of the lake at around 2am on that night.

“I would like to thank everyone in the local community for coming together to support our efforts during this difficult time,” Det Ch Insp Pitcher said.

“The public support in this case has been overwhelming. To everyone who has supported Jack’s family, made fliers, or taken part in searches around the town – thank you for your hard work, your hope and your dedication.

“I hope the ongoing search can provide us all with much-needed answers over the coming week.”

Anyone with information or footage can send it to Essex Police via a portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020118N55-PO1.

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

Neighbours save two people from house fire in Plaistow

Firefighters praised neighbours in Humberstone Road, who led a man and woman to safety from a house fire. Picture: Google

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

Emergency services at the scene at Seven Kings station. Photo: Zubair Masood

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Man wanted in connection with knife possession has links to Havering, Dagenham and Newham

Ashley Boyce. Photo: Harlow Police

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

O’s confident of boosting squad before Salford match

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists