CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police Archant

Officers searching for West Ham fan Jack Morrad are planning to drain a lake as part of their search.

Jack, 28, was last seen in Broadhurst Place, Basildon, at around 2.30am on December 23. He’d been to see West Ham play Watford the previous day, before going to Colors nightclub in Basildon.

Police are planning to drain the main fishing lake in Gloucester Park today (Wednesday), ready to be searched on Friday.

They’ve also released new CCTV images of Jack in Broadhurst Place, and are asking for anyone who lives or was driving in that area to check CCTV or dash cam footage, and to check gardens or sheds for signs that someone may have taken shelter there. Police also want to hear from anyone who saw Jack in the town centre and knew which way he went.

Friends of Jack have raised more than £5,000 on a JustGiving page to raise money for adverts. He was last seen wearing a blue Christmas jumper with a deer on the front, pale blue jeans and white trainers. He is described as white, slim, five feet 11 inches tall, with short brown hair.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Pitcher said: “After prolonged investigations over the past nine days, one of our main lines of enquiry remains that Jack’s movements led him to Gloucester Park.

“Officers from across the county, volunteers from Essex Search and Rescue, and specialist teams, have worked over Christmas and New Year to try and piece together what we believe are Jack’s last known movements.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and I cannot imagine the pain Jack’s family are feeling today. Their bravery and determination throughout this search has been commendable, and I hope that our ongoing enquiries will give them the answers they need.”

The search will be led by the Environment Agency. Night fishermen stated they heard a man in the area of the lake at around 2am on that night.

“I would like to thank everyone in the local community for coming together to support our efforts during this difficult time,” Det Ch Insp Pitcher said.

“The public support in this case has been overwhelming. To everyone who has supported Jack’s family, made fliers, or taken part in searches around the town – thank you for your hard work, your hope and your dedication.

“I hope the ongoing search can provide us all with much-needed answers over the coming week.”

Anyone with information or footage can send it to Essex Police via a portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020118N55-PO1.