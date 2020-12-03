CCTV appeal after robbery on Stratford train

Published: 5:34 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:06 AM December 9, 2020

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with following a robbery on a train between Tottenham Hale and Stratford. Picture: British Transport Police - Credit: Archant

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a man was reportedly robbed on a train.

The victim was threatened by a man into handing over his property on board a service between Tottenham Hale and Stratford.

The incident happened between 7.10pm and 7.30pm on Friday, October 9.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the images, as he may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 550 of 09/10/20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.