Firefighters were called to a restaurant with flats above it on Barking Road, Plaistow on Monday morning, February 14 - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Restaurant and takeaway owners have been warned of the dangers of dirty ducting after seven people were rescued from a fire in Plaistow.

A woman and two children were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital after the blaze broke out at a restaurant with flats above it in Barking Road yesterday morning (February 14).

The fire spread through the ducting in the restaurant's extraction system, with smoke flowing through an open door to properties next door.

It is believed to have been accidental and caused by a build-up of oils and fatty deposits inside the ducting, which ignited.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If you don't clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you're at a greater risk of ducting fires.

"You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood and extractor fan clean too - built up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire."

Forty firefighters and six fire engines were called in to deal with the blaze, which damaged part of the ground and first floors of the three-storey building.

The ducting, from the ground to the first floor, was destroyed.