Fire crews extinguished the blaze in Manor Park in under two hours - Credit: Contributed

A blaze in Manor Park which left a number of residents unable to return to their homes is believed to have been caused by the "accidental ignition of textiles".

Just before 3pm on Tuesday - June 21 - the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a 15-storey building on Grantham Road, where the entirety of a flat on the 14th floor was alight alongside half of a flat on the 13th floor.

About 60 people left the building before crews arrived, and there were no serious injuries.

The LFB has since confirmed the believed cause following an investigation.

Though the Brigade managed to get the fire under control in just under two hours, drone images make clear the extent of the damage.

About 100 firefighters worked tirelessly to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in Manor Park - Credit: Contributed

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said residents of floors 12, 13 and 14 were unable to return home due to fire and smoke damage.

"Our officers are working with all these households affected to find emergency temporary accommodation until they can return home," she added.

The Recorder has asked the mayor's office to confirm how long this is expected to remain the case.