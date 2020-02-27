Person injured by train at Canning Town station

Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls. Archant

A person has been injured by a train at Canning Town station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls. Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls.

Transport for London have confirmed that the incident happened at 11.23am, and that services remain suspended between Stratford and North Greenwich while emergency services attend the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.26am today (February 27) to a reports of a person injured by a train at Canning Town station, E16.

You may also want to watch:

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance by air.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

British Transport Police confirmed the incident has been declared non-suspicious.

More to follow.