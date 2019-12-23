Carpenters Land Bridge linking new Stratford districts to be installed on Christmas Day

The Carpenters Land Bridge, measuring 66 metres by 7.2 metres and weighing 350 tonnes, will be installed by civil engineering contractor Graham on Christmas Day. Picture: GRAHAM Archant

A pedestrian and cycle bridge linking the East Bank district to the International Quarter London business development in Stratford will be installed on Christmas Day.

The bridge will be positioned across three Network Rail lines, two DLR lines and Carpenters Road, linking East Bank with International Quarter London. Picture: GRAHAM The bridge will be positioned across three Network Rail lines, two DLR lines and Carpenters Road, linking East Bank with International Quarter London. Picture: GRAHAM

The new Carpenters Land Bridge - measuring 66 metres by 7.2 metres and weighing 350 tonnes - will be positioned across three Network Rail lines, two DLR lines and Carpenters Road.

Civil engineering contractor Graham is taking advantage of the rail network shutdown to minimise disruption.

Workers will begin in the early hours and aim to install the bridge in time for the Queen's speech at 3pm.

The bridge is formed of a portal frame and bearings, a concrete cill beam and bearings within an existing retaining wall structure.

Graham's civil engineering managing director Leo Martin said: "The team will be putting the bridge in place using a self-propelled modular transporter, rather than the traditional usage of a crane used on similar projects.

"This provides greater certainty to the installation."

The bridge is a key part of the infrastructure for East Bank, a £1.1 billion culture and education district being created on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.