Have your say on Carpenters Estate proposals

Workshops are taking place to give people living on Stratford's Carpenters Estate a say on its future.

Options for the estate were developed over the summer, with input from both current residents and those who have left but have a right to return. Two meetings are now being held this month to share what has been changed as a result of that feedback.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz had previously pledged to put residents at the centre of the redevelopment, committing to having a minimum of 50 per cent genuinely affordable housing on the new-look estate.

Newham Council launched a bidding process to find a commercial partner to help redevelop the Carpenters in August 2017 under former mayor Sir Robin Wales's administration.

The estate was to be demolished making way for thousands of new homes and jobs under the multi-million pound plans, and work was expected to start in 2020.

But in November last year, Ms Fiaz scrapped the search for a co-developer and halted the tender process.

She said: "Last November we promised the restoration of Carpenters through meaningful co-design with residents.

"It was clear they had badly let down in the past and that's why I've been meeting with them regularly so that they are kept updated on progress and always involved in plans. We've also taken immediate action to improve their day-to-day living experience on the estate.

"The skills, knowledge and experience of our residents living on the Carpenters Estate has been invaluable as they help us shape options to restore this much loved and historically important neighbourhood which will provide homes we can be proud and need."

Four workshops are taking place this month - two today (Wednesday, October 23) and two on Wednesday, October 30.

All are taking place at the Carpenters Estate housing and community hub in Doran Walk, with sessions between 4pm and 5.30pm and between 6.30pm and 8pm on both days.

Feedback from the final workshops will be presented in a cabinet report which will set out which option - or options - should be developed further. A resident ballot is also planned, which will ultimately lead to the start of regeneration work.