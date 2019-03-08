Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Have your say on Carpenters Estate proposals

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 October 2019

The Carpenters Estate in Stratford. Picture: Steve Poston

The Carpenters Estate in Stratford. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

Workshops are taking place to give people living on Stratford's Carpenters Estate a say on its future.

Options for the estate were developed over the summer, with input from both current residents and those who have left but have a right to return. Two meetings are now being held this month to share what has been changed as a result of that feedback.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz had previously pledged to put residents at the centre of the redevelopment, committing to having a minimum of 50 per cent genuinely affordable housing on the new-look estate.

Newham Council launched a bidding process to find a commercial partner to help redevelop the Carpenters in August 2017 under former mayor Sir Robin Wales's administration.

The estate was to be demolished making way for thousands of new homes and jobs under the multi-million pound plans, and work was expected to start in 2020.

You may also want to watch:

But in November last year, Ms Fiaz scrapped the search for a co-developer and halted the tender process.

She said: "Last November we promised the restoration of Carpenters through meaningful co-design with residents.

"It was clear they had badly let down in the past and that's why I've been meeting with them regularly so that they are kept updated on progress and always involved in plans. We've also taken immediate action to improve their day-to-day living experience on the estate.

"The skills, knowledge and experience of our residents living on the Carpenters Estate has been invaluable as they help us shape options to restore this much loved and historically important neighbourhood which will provide homes we can be proud and need."

Four workshops are taking place this month - two today (Wednesday, October 23) and two on Wednesday, October 30.

All are taking place at the Carpenters Estate housing and community hub in Doran Walk, with sessions between 4pm and 5.30pm and between 6.30pm and 8pm on both days.

Feedback from the final workshops will be presented in a cabinet report which will set out which option - or options - should be developed further. A resident ballot is also planned, which will ultimately lead to the start of regeneration work.

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Olympic champion Ohuruogu pays special visit to Monega School to inspire youngsters

Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Leyton Orient cruise past Clapton CFC in the cup

Clapton debutant Alice May Williams plays with a mask while recovering from injury (Pic: Clapton CFC)

Clapton CFC progress in Essex Premier Cup

Clapton CFC in action against Runwell Sports (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Have your say on Carpenters Estate proposals

The Carpenters Estate in Stratford. Picture: Steve Poston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists