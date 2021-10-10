Ex-West Ham star Carlton Cole supports Newham charity fundraiser

Published: 12:05 PM October 10, 2021

A former Premier League footballer helped to raise funds for a Newham charity at an event in Canary Wharf.

Carlton Cole, who appeared 293 times for West Ham and seven times for England, chatted with traders and even engaged in some wheeling and dealing while appearing as an ambassador for Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, which aims to provide opportunities for children and young people in Newham and surrounding areas.

AAA was one of many charities represented at BGC Charity Day on September 10, an annual event at which financial company BGC gives away that day’s global revenues to hundreds of charities in memory of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Colin Grainger, who attended the event as a trustee of AAA, said Cole “got an absolutely fantastic reception around the floor”, in part due to the presence of many West Ham supporters among the traders.

Cole was one of a number of celebrities in attendance, alongside stars including actor Damian Lewis and Cole’s former manager at West Ham, Sam Allardyce – each of them acting as ambassadors to particular charities.

Damian Lewis at the BGC Charity Day - Credit: Colin Grainger

Davina McCall also interviewed the celebrities about the work their charities carry out.

Davina McCall interviewed the celebrities at the BGC Charity Day - Credit: Colin Grainger

Grainger thanked Cole and the West Ham United Foundation, with which the charity has forged a strong relationship since AAA was founded in 2016.

He also thanked the organisers at BGC for including AAA at the “remarkable event”.

He added: “It was a very good day, we’re very fortunate.

"Any kind of financial help is going to be great because during the pandemic, although we’ve carried on doing all the things we do as a charity and more, a few of the fundraising events that are staged each year have not been able to be held.”

Carlton Cole at the BGC Charity Day - Credit: Colin Grainger

AAA has neighbourhood hubs at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park and the Glyn Hopkin Abbey Hub.

The charity offers a range of services to young people most in need, providing support to help them overcome challenges and achieve positive outcomes in their lives.

Carlton Cole at the BGC Charity Day - Credit: Colin Grainger



