Canning Town homeless charity hosting first Christmas concert

Caritas Anchor House is holding its first ever Christmas concert to raise money for the homeless. Picture: Caritas Anchor House. Caritas Anchor House

Canning Town homeless charity Caritas Anchor House is hosting its first Christmas concert to raise money for people living on the streets.

Celebrated broadcaster Jeremy Paxman is set to speak at the event on Wednesday, November 27, alongside performers from St Antony's RC Primary School and Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir.

You may also want to watch:

"In Newham, our community is all too familiar with the harsh realities of homelessness," said Amanda Dubarry, chief executive of Caritas Anchor House. "We're holding this event to celebrate the progress that is being made and the lives being changed, and give our community an opportunity to enjoy a fantastic evening while supporting their neighbours in need."

The concert will be at Barking Road's St Margaret and All Saints Church from 6.30pm to 7.45pm. After the concert, there will be mince pies and mulled wine at Caritas Anchor House's offices next door.

The event is free, but there's a recommended donation of £10. To attend, people can register by emailing events@caritasanchorhouse.org.uk, calling 020 7476 6062 or visiting www.caritasanchorhouse.org.uk.