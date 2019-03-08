Care workers in Newham to get a pay rise of almost 30%

Cllr Mas Patel tabled the motion to increase care workers pay. Picture: Heartfulness UK Archant

Care workers in Newham will see an almost 30 percent rise in their salaries this year after the council passed plans to pay them the London Living Wage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From August 1 more than 700 of the borough's care staff will start receiving a minimum of £10.55 per hour.

The government-set minimum wage is currently £8.21 per hour for people aged over 25.

Councillor Susan Masters, lead member for health and adult social care, said the plan would mean "workers who serve some of the most vulnerable residents [get] a fair deal".

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said the care workers package, signed off last week, was part of a "staged approach", which would see the staff from the Independent Living Support Service Framework providers getting the rise first.

Newham council discussed plans to eventually pay everyone directly employed by the local authority London living salaries last year and has also laid foundations to force contractors to up wages.

Councillor Mas Patel, who brought the motion to full council, said it would "help working people get a better chance in life".

More than 40 pc of Newham residents live in poverty, including some 37,000 children.

Cllr Masters added: "We expect it to bring stability to the domiciliary care market in Newham and improve the quality of the service.

"Over the years we have worked closely with providers to improve the quality of our services and the conditions for staff, such as sick pay and training."