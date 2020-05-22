Housebuilder donates tablet to East Ham care home

People living in an East Ham care home will be able to keep in touch with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic using a new tablet.

The technology, given to Manor Farm Care Home by housebuilder Barratt London, can be used by all the home’s residents to stay connected with family and friends.

Isabel Nyirenda, Manor Farm Care Home’s manager, said: “We are so thankful that our residents can now stay connected to their families during this time.

“Everyone at Manor Farm is extremely happy that they can now see and talk to their children, grandchildren and other loved ones. Our thanks go to Barratt London for its generous donation of the tablet.”

Pam Reardon, sales and marketing director for Barratt East London, added: We hope that our donation will help residents feel more connected to loved ones during these unprecedented times.”