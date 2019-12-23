Search

Advanced search

London City Airport is declared carbon neutral

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 December 2019

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

London City Airport has been rated carbon neutral by an international agency.

Alison FitzGerald, London City’s chief operating officer. Picture: London City AirportAlison FitzGerald, London City’s chief operating officer. Picture: London City Airport

The Docklands based hub announced its ground operations no longer emit the greenhouse gas on Thursday, December 19.

Alison FitzGerald, London City's chief operating officer, said: "[This] is a significant achievement which everyone at [the] airport can be proud of.

"It recognises our efforts to cut carbon emissions in every part of our business - from runway lighting to energy systems - and underlines our commitment to building a more sustainable future."

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, which advises airports on how to be more environmentally friendly, has rubber-stamped the neutral status, meaning the airport removes as much carbon dioxide as it puts into the atmosphere.

The greenhouse gas traps heat and warms the planet. London City wants to stop emitting it completely by 2050.

But Ann Basu from campaign group, Fossil Free Newham, argued that carbon neutral status for ground operations "means very little" against the backdrop of the airport's bid to increase flight numbers.

The hub's draft masterplan for 2020-2035 proposes increasing the current annual cap on flight numbers from 111,000 to 151,000 - a 36 per cent rise - to meet forecast growth in passenger demand.

You may also want to watch:

"Flying is by far the most carbon intensive form of travel. Airports need to drastically cut numbers of flights by 2030. Claims of carbon neutrality for airports do nothing to address the climate emergency," Ann said.

John Stewart, of campaign group HACAN East, said: "It is welcome that the operations at the airport are now carbon neutral but the elephant in the sky remains the planes and the CO2 they are emitting."

Extinction Rebellion's Newham branch welcomed the status, but raised concerns about people's quality of life in the surrounding neighbourhoods resulting from carbon emissions.

The airport's biggest airline, British Airways, has already committed to offset carbon emissions on all domestic flights from January.

Professor Charles Egbu, a pro vice-chancellor at the University of East London opposite the airport, said: "We welcome this news and congratulate London City.

"Sustainability is an area that impacts us all and we all need to contribute to this important cause."

As part of its accreditation programme, London City has contacted 48 east London schools to find suitable places to install solar panels to offset its carbon emissions and reduce them in its backyard.

Of the 293 airports in the programme, only 62 have achieved London City's Level 3+ (neutrality) status.

In Europe, there are currently 51 accredited airports in 15 countries. Aside from London City, five other airports in the UK have achieved the same status: Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted, East Midlands and TAG Farnborough.

Related articles

Most Read

Police appeal after man, 29, stabbed to death in Royal Docks

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Man stabbed to death in Newham

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Recorder letters: Newham in flood, alcohol free and prostate cancer

Water flooded into the Stratford Centre in July last year. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

London City Airport is declared carbon neutral

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police appeal after man, 29, stabbed to death in Royal Docks

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Man stabbed to death in Newham

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Recorder letters: Newham in flood, alcohol free and prostate cancer

Water flooded into the Stratford Centre in July last year. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

London City Airport is declared carbon neutral

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions top of BBL tree for Christmas

Brandon Peel in action for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

O’s goalkeeper Sargeant says he celebrated Maguire-Drew stunner like it was his own

Orient's Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

London City Airport is declared carbon neutral

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Police appeal after man, 29, stabbed to death in Royal Docks

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Make time to talk about your organ donation decision this Christmas

Make time to talk about your organ donation decision this Christmas. Picture: PA Images/Clive Gee
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists