Man taken to hospital after Forest Gate workshop fire
A man was taken to hospital after a late-night fire broke out at a car workshop in Forest Gate.
Fire crews had the blaze in Sprowston Mews under control by 12.46am today (Monday, February 15) after being called to the scene just before midnight.
A small part of the single-storey workshop was damaged.
Sub Officer Bob Green, who was at the scene, said: “We were called to reports of a garage alight and on arrival discovered a fire at a single-storey workshop.
“Crews gained access through an alleyway at the side of the workshop and worked incredibly quickly to bring the fire under control.
“All the occupants were out of the building before the brigade arrived and one man was taken to hospital.”
The cause of the fire is being investigated by London Fire Brigade and Met Police.
