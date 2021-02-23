Man arrested after car smashes into house in Maryland

Published: 4:52 PM February 23, 2021

A black Mercedes-Benz smashed into this end of terrace house in Maryland in the early hours of this morning (February 23). - Credit: @LDNBabboeCity

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving related offences after a car smashed through the wall of a house in Maryland.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to Keogh Road following the crash this morning (February 23).

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving offences. - Credit: @LDNBabboeCity

The black Mercedes-Benz, which is less than a year old and weighs more than 2,000kg, hit street furniture before smacking into the end-of-terrace house.

Firefighters helped one man out of the car. He was treated at the scene by London Ambulance crews.

Three people managed to get out of the house before the brigade arrived. One person was taken to hospital.

Three people got out of the house. One person was taken to hospital. - Credit: @LDNBabboeCity

You may also want to watch:

A Met police spokesperson said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of drink drive related offences.

"He is not believed to have sustained any significant injuries. Police are not aware of any other injured parties."

Officers are continuing to make enquiries.

The brigade was called at 4.30am and the incident was over for firefighters 90 minutes later.

Two fire engines from Stratford and Leytonstone and two fire rescue units from East Ham and Edmonton stations attended the scene.