Man arrested after car smashes into house in Maryland
- Credit: @LDNBabboeCity
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving related offences after a car smashed through the wall of a house in Maryland.
Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to Keogh Road following the crash this morning (February 23).
The black Mercedes-Benz, which is less than a year old and weighs more than 2,000kg, hit street furniture before smacking into the end-of-terrace house.
Firefighters helped one man out of the car. He was treated at the scene by London Ambulance crews.
Three people managed to get out of the house before the brigade arrived. One person was taken to hospital.
You may also want to watch:
A Met police spokesperson said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of drink drive related offences.
"He is not believed to have sustained any significant injuries. Police are not aware of any other injured parties."
Most Read
- 1 Parking charges, Covid, unneutered cats and driving into London
- 2 Person found dead on tracks at Plaistow Underground station
- 3 Newham council tax hike a step closer as mayor accuses government of breaking Covid-19 funding promise
- 4 Primary care health and wellbeing centre opens in Royal Docks
- 5 Man arrested after car smashes into house in Maryland
- 6 Newham Mayor says quality homes 'a right' as housing projects begin
- 7 Man rescued from fire in North Woolwich tower block
- 8 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
- 9 What are the 4 stages of easing coronavirus restrictions?
- 10 Guilty: Men from Forest Gate and East Ham who raped two women during brothel robbery
Officers are continuing to make enquiries.
The brigade was called at 4.30am and the incident was over for firefighters 90 minutes later.
Two fire engines from Stratford and Leytonstone and two fire rescue units from East Ham and Edmonton stations attended the scene.