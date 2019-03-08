One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google Archant

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crash in Plaistow.

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, around 1.45pm this afternoon (Monday, August 19).

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an east London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

"No arrests have been made."