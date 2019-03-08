One person in hospital after Plaistow crash
PUBLISHED: 15:54 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 19 August 2019
Archant
One person has been taken to hospital after a car crash in Plaistow.
Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, around 1.45pm this afternoon (Monday, August 19).
A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an east London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
"No arrests have been made."