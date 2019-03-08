Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

PUBLISHED: 15:54 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 19 August 2019

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Archant

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crash in Plaistow.

You may also want to watch:

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, around 1.45pm this afternoon (Monday, August 19).

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an east London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

"No arrests have been made."

Most Read

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

‘Serious mismanagement’ led to sale and temporary closure of Grangewood Independent School, inquiry finds

The Charity Commission has published its investigation into the running of Grangewood Independent School. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham teenager’s call for better apprenticeship advice

Mudrick Walid Khamis. Picture: WhiteHat

Entrepreneur school starts at Stratford shared work space

Melissa Hemsley (centre) at the three-day start-up summer school in Stratford. Picture: Workable.

Most Read

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

‘Serious mismanagement’ led to sale and temporary closure of Grangewood Independent School, inquiry finds

The Charity Commission has published its investigation into the running of Grangewood Independent School. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham teenager’s call for better apprenticeship advice

Mudrick Walid Khamis. Picture: WhiteHat

Entrepreneur school starts at Stratford shared work space

Melissa Hemsley (centre) at the three-day start-up summer school in Stratford. Picture: Workable.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s snap up Marsh on loan from Spurs

Tranmere Rovers' Luke McCullough (left) and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder George Marsh battle for the ball during the FA Cup, third round match at Prenton Park (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

EuroHockey: England 1 Germany 1

Lily Owsley celebrates (pic England Hockey)

Ling backing Wilkinson and Angol to get off the mark soon

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient and Stevenage's Kelland Watts (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham get away with a draw but so many questions still needing answers

Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard (left) on his way to scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Our West Ham ratings against Brighton on Saturday

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists