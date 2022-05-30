A car hit four pedestrians on Green Street on Saturday (May 28) - Credit: Google Maps

A car collided with pedestrians on Green Street on Saturday, resulting in four people being taken to hospital.

Police were called to the collision involving a car and four pedestrians at the busy Newham street on Saturday (May 28).

London Ambulance Service (LAS) sent two paramedics to the scene in response cars, as well as an incident response officer and members of a hazardous area response team.

London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We treated five people on the scene, before taking three of them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

The Met said four people in total were taken to hospital following the incident, including a 43-year-old woman.

The woman remains in hospital but police report that her injuries "are not believed to be life-threatening".

A Met spokesperson said: "The three other people were less seriously injured."

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. He has not been arrested and is assisting police with enquiries.

Footage of the incident posted on social media shows large crowds of people gathered at the scene in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police can call 101, ref 4974/28may.