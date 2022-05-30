One of five people struck by car on Green Street remains in hospital
- Credit: Google Maps
A car collided with pedestrians on Green Street on Saturday, resulting in four people being taken to hospital.
Police were called to the collision involving a car and four pedestrians at the busy Newham street on Saturday (May 28).
London Ambulance Service (LAS) sent two paramedics to the scene in response cars, as well as an incident response officer and members of a hazardous area response team.
London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched.
An LAS spokesperson said: “We treated five people on the scene, before taking three of them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
The Met said four people in total were taken to hospital following the incident, including a 43-year-old woman.
The woman remains in hospital but police report that her injuries "are not believed to be life-threatening".
Most Read
- 1 Manor Park prostitution PSPO 'under consideration', authorities say
- 2 One of five people struck by car on Green Street remains in hospital
- 3 Vacuum cleaner battery believed to have cause Stratford flat fire
- 4 Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in east London
- 5 Three in custody over knifepoint robbery in East Ham after foot chase
- 6 School which has nine-hour days praised as 'outstanding'
- 7 Men jailed after violent beating with steering wheel lock caught on dashcam
- 8 Revealed: The top serious road crash hotspots in east London
- 9 Seven men charged following cannabis factory fight
- 10 Plaistow police officer to face GBH trial after man left paralysed
A Met spokesperson said: "The three other people were less seriously injured."
The driver of the car stopped at the scene. He has not been arrested and is assisting police with enquiries.
Footage of the incident posted on social media shows large crowds of people gathered at the scene in the immediate aftermath of the crash.
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police can call 101, ref 4974/28may.