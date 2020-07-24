Motorcycle rider in critical condition after suspected hit and run in Forest Gate
PUBLISHED: 09:03 24 July 2020
Archant
A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a suspected hit and run in Forest Gate.
Police were called to the scene of a collision between a car and motorcycle in Romford Road, near the junction with Atherton Road, at 3.19am today (July 24).
Newham Police say the driver of the car did not stop at the scene.
The motorcycle rider, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital.
His condition is critical.
Police are investigating to establish the full circumstance of the collision and to trace the car involved.
Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting reference 961/24jul.
