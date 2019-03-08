Search

Capital City Academy pupils enjoy day with former England football stars to end of Black History Month

PUBLISHED: 17:40 31 October 2019

Year 10 Capital City pupils coached by Rachel Yankey, Glen Johnson and Paul Elliot as part of Black History Month. Photo: Joanne Davidson for The FA

Year 10 Capital City pupils coached by Rachel Yankey, Glen Johnson and Paul Elliot as part of Black History Month. Photo: Joanne Davidson for The FA

Joanne Davidson for The FA

Pupils at a Willesden secondary school had kick around with former England football stars to mark the end of Black History Month.

Glen Johnson and Rachel Yankey OBE led a coaching session with Year 10 students at Capital Academy in Doyle Gardens today organised by the Football Association (FA).

Glen Johnson and Rachel Yankey OBE led a coaching session with Year 10 students at Capital Academy in Doyle Gardens today organised by the Football Association (FA).

Children took part in a Q&A where they asked the former England internationals about their careers and their experiences growing up with aspirations of becoming professional athletes.

Former footballer Paul Elliott, who chairs the FA's Inclusion Advisory Board joined the panel to discuss the contribution made by black and dual heritage players.

The players also handed out 30 tickets for next week's England vs Montenegro match at Wembley Stadium.

Capital City Academy coaching session to end Black History Month 2019. Picture: Joanne Davidson for The FA

Mr Elliott said: "We were very excited to join the children for what was a fun and informative afternoon sharing our experiences, hopefully inspiring the next generation of footballers and future regular Wembley Stadium attendees."

Glen Johnson, Rachel Yankey and Paul Elliot with moderator Gareth Crooks take part in a panel session. Picture: Joanne Davidson for The FA

