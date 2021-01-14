Footage shows crowd piling onto train at Canning Town station

Published: 3:15 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 3:16 PM January 14, 2021

A crowd at Canning Town station formed after three trains were cancelled this morning, TfL has said. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association

Crowding on a station platform was caused by absent drivers and does not represent the Tube network, says TfL.

Transport for London responded after footage shared on social media showed workers piling onto a train at Canning Town station this morning (January 14).

EXC: Tube drivers getting increasingly concerned at number of travellers. This footage sent to me was Canning Town first thing. pic.twitter.com/reg1yOD9bT — Tom Edwards (@BBCTomEdwards) January 14, 2021

Three Jubilee line trains serving the hub were cancelled at short notice due to staff absence which forced more people to wait on platforms, TfL has said.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of line operations, said: “This morning’s video is not representative of the rest of the Tube network nor of this station for the rest of the day.

“We are doing everything we can to help ensure those who need to travel for legally permitted reasons are able to do so in a safe way and maintain social distancing."

TfL is running a near normal service and urging passengers to travel between 8:15am and 4pm and after 5.30pm on weekdays, which it says are significantly quieter times on the network.

Mr Dent added: "TfL has also been working closely with the construction industry and large employers in the area to encourage staggering shifts and operating hours to ease demand, and advice has been sent to the TfL supply chain and construction companies through Build UK.”

The interchange between the DLR and Jubilee line at the station sometimes causes busy platforms that are cleared by the next Jubilee train to arrive.