Footage shows crowd piling onto train at Canning Town station
- Credit: PA Archive/Press Association
Crowding on a station platform was caused by absent drivers and does not represent the Tube network, says TfL.
Transport for London responded after footage shared on social media showed workers piling onto a train at Canning Town station this morning (January 14).
Three Jubilee line trains serving the hub were cancelled at short notice due to staff absence which forced more people to wait on platforms, TfL has said.
Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of line operations, said: “This morning’s video is not representative of the rest of the Tube network nor of this station for the rest of the day.
“We are doing everything we can to help ensure those who need to travel for legally permitted reasons are able to do so in a safe way and maintain social distancing."
You may also want to watch:
TfL is running a near normal service and urging passengers to travel between 8:15am and 4pm and after 5.30pm on weekdays, which it says are significantly quieter times on the network.
Mr Dent added: "TfL has also been working closely with the construction industry and large employers in the area to encourage staggering shifts and operating hours to ease demand, and advice has been sent to the TfL supply chain and construction companies through Build UK.”
Most Read
- 1 NHS 'concerned' about Covid vaccine uptake in Newham
- 2 Serial fraudster who set up fake real estate company jailed for six years
- 3 Barts apologises to family after death of Stratford woman
- 4 Half of people in Newham may have had Covid-19, analysis reveals
- 5 Knife-carrying teenager arrested after running from cops
- 6 Dangerous driver arrested after police find drugs and £28k cash
- 7 Deputy chairperson of Newham Council suspended by Labour Party
- 8 'Kindly keep out of Stratford': Johnson criticised over cycling trip
- 9 Double murder charge over stabbings, as police name victims
- 10 Footage shows crowd piling onto train at Canning Town station
The interchange between the DLR and Jubilee line at the station sometimes causes busy platforms that are cleared by the next Jubilee train to arrive.