Blaze under control at block of flats being built in Canning Town
Published: 2:57 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 3:59 PM May 11, 2021
Firefighters have brought a blaze under control at a block of flats that is being built in Canning Town.
Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters attended the fire in a three room flat on the second floor of the 12-storey building in Brunel Street.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene just after 1.15pm today (May 11), with crews from as far afield as Hornchurch on site.
The fire was under control by around 2.35pm.
An LFB spokesperson said: "A significant part of the flat was damaged by the fire and no injuries were reported.
"The cause of the fire will be investigated by the brigade."
