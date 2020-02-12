Search

New assisted transport service to take Canning Town residents from home to shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 February 2020

Canning Town South residents needing assisted transport will soon have access to a shopping service. Picture: Paul Fox Photography

Canning Town South residents needing assisted transport will soon have access to a shopping service. Picture: Paul Fox Photography

Paul Fox Photography

A new assisted transport service that takes people in the Canning Town South area to the shops is set to be launched.

Newham Community Transport (NCT) was recently awarded a £10,400 grant from Postcode Community Trust which enabled it to start up the Canning Town South door to store service.

The much-needed service, which is currently being piloted ahead of its full launch on March 6, allows people who require assisted transport to run everyday errands such as shopping.

Clients can be picked up from home and taken to the Gallions Reach Shopping Centre for around two hours before being dropped back at their doorstep, at a cost of £2 each way.

NCT, which is operated by Community Transport Waltham Forest (CTWF), aims to provide transport services to individuals and organisations in the borough who have a need.

CTWF chairman Bob Belam said: "The grant will provide the foundation to building a community-designed transport service in Newham to best (support) residents with a mobility need to access and participate in undertaking their everyday essentials, as well as becoming active engaged citizens in community life."

