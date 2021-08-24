Steward who stole lanyards, wristbands for Euro 2020 final avoids jail

Published: 10:18 AM August 24, 2021

Yusaf Amin, 18, from Canning Town, who worked at Wembley Stadium, pleaded guilty to theft. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A teenager from Canning Town who tried to allow ticketless fans to get into Wembley for the Euro 2020 final has avoided jail.

Yusaf Amin, 18, of Clifford Road, who worked at the stadium, stole official lanyards, hi-vis jackets and wristbands and offered to sell them online for a total of £4,500.

Amin, who cried in the dock at Willesden Magistrates’ Court yesterday (August 23), was handed a six-month sentence in a young offenders’ institute, suspended for a year.

He was also asked to pay £213 in legal costs, carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and go to an attendance centre.

Fans and members of security clashed when hundreds of people tried to storm the ground before the match between the England and Italy teams on July 11.

District Judge Denis Brennan, sentencing, said: “You would have been aware of the concerns about fans getting in the ground, if you can call them fans, following the game against Denmark.

“Yet there you were offering out hi-vis jackets, accreditation passes and wristbands allowing someone to get into the game, putting at risk the security and the safety of other fans within the ground.”

Mr Brennan accepted that Amin was trying to raise money for his mother, who the teenager does not live with, and finished by “commending” the woman who initially reported him to the police.

He said: "Instead of acting out of pure greed by going and buying the ticket, she acted with good public spirit and contacted the police.

"Without people like her acting in such a publicly spirited way, I don’t know the guilt you would have felt if someone had gotten into the ground and had behaved badly."

Amin pleaded guilty to the charge of theft via postal requisition last month.

The court previously heard that an account on Facebook marketplace had appeared at 3pm on the day of the match advertising the items and “guaranteed entry”.

Amin had arranged to meet buyers in an Aldi supermarket before being caught and arrested.

An online post written by Amin read: “Steward pass available x2 with uniforms and pass and I’m outside Wembley, anyone wans (sic) to get in.

“I have two passes and two uniforms and wristbands for you to go in and watch the game.

“Looking for serious people only. Guaranteed entry or money back.”

Dalha Mohamad, 18, of Anglian Road, Leytonstone, was charged with similar offences but pleaded not guilty at the earlier hearing.

He is due to be tried at Willesden Magistrates’ court on December 17.