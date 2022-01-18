Fire breaks out in Canning Town house
Published: 11:22 AM January 18, 2022
Updated: 11:34 AM January 18, 2022
- Credit: Google
Fire fighters have just extinguished a blaze that broke out in the ground floor of a house in Canning Town this morning - January 18.
Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters are currently at the scene of the blaze in in Pollard Close.
Part of the ground floor was alight, according to the London Fire Brigade.
Emergency services were called at 10.15am and had the fire under control within an hour.
Two men left the property before the Brigade arrived.
Part of the ground floor and some external fascia on the first floor have been damaged by fire, as well as part of a single storey garage.
Fire crews from Plaistow, Poplar, East Ham and Millwall stations attended.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
