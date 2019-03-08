Search

Advanced search

'We hope customers will love it': New Morrisons opens in Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 October 2019

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta cut the ribbon to officially open the new Morrisons in Canning Town. Picture: David Parry

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta cut the ribbon to officially open the new Morrisons in Canning Town. Picture: David Parry

David Parry

A new Morrisons store has opened generating 150 jobs.

Store manager, Ikram Mohamed, said: �We hope customers will love it.� Picture: David ParryStore manager, Ikram Mohamed, said: �We hope customers will love it.� Picture: David Parry

Customers were welcomed through the doors of the store in Silvertown Way, Canning Town, from Wednesday (October 30).

The supermarket was officially opened by Cllr Rohit Dasgupta with the ribbon cutting kicking off a day of events.

You may also want to watch:

Manager, Ikram Mohamed, said: "As a result of listening to Canning Town residents, we've created a brand new store that can provide food on the go, meals for later, or your weekly groceries. We hope customers will love it."

The new store has created 150 jobs. Picture: David ParryThe new store has created 150 jobs. Picture: David Parry

Before opening, in a survey customers said the new store had to be simple to get around with more useful facilities and a wider range of products sourced locally.

In response, the new store will stock 77 products including some from breweries in Enfield and Leyton.

The store includes a coffee bar; a florist's; take-away pizza and a wide selection of free from products.

Headquartered in Bradford since 1899, Morrisons is a British food retailer with more than 100,000 staff in almost 500 stores serving over 11million customers a week.

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of right-wing activist’s video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Newham boundary change proposals include six extra councillors and four new wards

Newham gains six extra councillors and four new wards under plans to redraw the borough's boundaries. Picture: Rui Viera/PA

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of right-wing activist’s video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Newham boundary change proposals include six extra councillors and four new wards

Newham gains six extra councillors and four new wards under plans to redraw the borough's boundaries. Picture: Rui Viera/PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

World Cup: England will be ready for anything says Lawes

England's Courtney Lawes (centre), Anthony Watson (right) and team-mates walk off after the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic Adam Davy/PA)

World Cup: ‘Inspired’ England must start again says Jonny

Jonny Wilkinson during an England training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

World Cup: England’s Sinckler ‘has better mindset for big matches’

England's Kyle Sinckler in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama.

Brill insists Fletcher will implement his own philosophy on the O’s

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

World Cup: Bring it on says Billy

England's Billy Vunipola during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists