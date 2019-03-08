'We hope customers will love it': New Morrisons opens in Canning Town

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta cut the ribbon to officially open the new Morrisons in Canning Town. Picture: David Parry David Parry

A new Morrisons store has opened generating 150 jobs.

Store manager, Ikram Mohamed, said: �We hope customers will love it.� Picture: David Parry Store manager, Ikram Mohamed, said: �We hope customers will love it.� Picture: David Parry

Customers were welcomed through the doors of the store in Silvertown Way, Canning Town, from Wednesday (October 30).

The supermarket was officially opened by Cllr Rohit Dasgupta with the ribbon cutting kicking off a day of events.

Manager, Ikram Mohamed, said: "As a result of listening to Canning Town residents, we've created a brand new store that can provide food on the go, meals for later, or your weekly groceries. We hope customers will love it."

The new store has created 150 jobs. Picture: David Parry The new store has created 150 jobs. Picture: David Parry

Before opening, in a survey customers said the new store had to be simple to get around with more useful facilities and a wider range of products sourced locally.

In response, the new store will stock 77 products including some from breweries in Enfield and Leyton.

The store includes a coffee bar; a florist's; take-away pizza and a wide selection of free from products.

Headquartered in Bradford since 1899, Morrisons is a British food retailer with more than 100,000 staff in almost 500 stores serving over 11million customers a week.