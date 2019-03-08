Canning Town man sentenced after Chelmsford nightclub fight

A Canning Town man has been sentenced after a fight at a club in Chelmsford.

Tyler Mackelken, 24, of Fords Park Road, argued with a doorman and punched two men at Club Tantalize in Barrack Square, Chelmsford, in the early hours of February 25 last year.

He was charged with affray, which he admitted at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on March 7 this year.

Mackelken was sentenced on Tuesday, July 30 to 10 months in jail, suspended for two years.

He must complete a thinking skills programme, 140 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation.

He was also given a three month curfew from 7pm to 7am.

Mackelken's cousin Connor Warner, 22, was sentenced in June for his involvement in the fight at the club.

He assaulted a doorman and knocked another man unconscious, which resulted in him being partially paralysed.

Warner, of Cambridge Road, Canvey, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, affray and actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for ten years for these offences and other unrelated matters.