Plaistow collision: Man to appear in court charged with attempted murder
PUBLISHED: 08:56 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 15 June 2020
A man is to appear in court today after being accused of attempted murder in connection with a collision in Plaistow.
Stevie Copping, 30, of Cranberry Lane, Canning Town, has been charged with attempted murder and perverting the course of justice - he will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 15).
It follows a collision in Hermit Road at the junction with Grange Road just after 11pm on Wednesday, June 10 involving a man and a car.
A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.
Two other men, 18 and 31, were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been bailed to a date in early July.
