Plaistow collision: Man to appear in court charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a collision at the junction of Hermit Road and Grange Road in Plaistow. Picture: Google Archant

A man is to appear in court today after being accused of attempted murder in connection with a collision in Plaistow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevie Copping, 30, of Cranberry Lane, Canning Town, has been charged with attempted murder and perverting the course of justice - he will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 15).

You may also want to watch:

It follows a collision in Hermit Road at the junction with Grange Road just after 11pm on Wednesday, June 10 involving a man and a car.

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

Two other men, 18 and 31, were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been bailed to a date in early July.