Fire breaks out in Canning Town maisonette on Christmas Day

A fire broke out in a maisonette in Burke Street, Canning Town. Picture: Google Archant

A fire broke out at a maisonette in Canning Town on Christmas Day.

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines were called to Burke Street shortly before 11am.

A small section of a ground and first floor maisonette were damaged, and four people had left before crews arrived.

The fire was under control within an hour and crews from Poplar, East Ham, Stratford and Millwall attended.

The cause is believed to be an incandescent light bulb coming into contact with clothing.