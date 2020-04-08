Search

There With You: Canning Town foodbank launched by community partnership

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 April 2020

The new Canning Town foodbank is based at River Christian Centre. Picture: Google

Archant

A Canning Town community partnership responding to the needs of people in isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic has launched a foodbank.

Collecting tins of food for the foodbank. It will also be providing fresh veg and other items.Collecting tins of food for the foodbank. It will also be providing fresh veg and other items.

Organisers are appealing for donations of food and other items for the foodbank, which has been set up by Canning Town Mutual Aid Network, churches and community groups.

Donations can be dropped off to the River Christian Centre in Vincent Street between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday, which will then be sorted, packed and delivered safely to Canning Town residents in need.

River Christian Centre chair, Pastor Ian Rathbone, said: “If you are unable to get out and would still like to donate to help the community, we ask for your financial support.

“The money you donate will be spent on buying urgent supplies needed for the food bank - for example, non-perishable items or hygiene products.

“We thank you in advance for anything you can give which will help those in our community who need a help during this difficult time.”

The foodbank is also supported by St Matthias Church, St Luke’s Church Canning Town and Newham Mutual Aid Network, working in liaison the council and other community groups.

Money can be donated to the foodbank through the co-operative bank account: River Christian Centre, 08-92-99, account 65440951. Donations should be marked ‘Foodbank’ if posible.

