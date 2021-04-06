Man, 54, arrested as Canning Town crane protest ends

Published: 9:21 AM April 6, 2021

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after a four-day-long protest in Hallsville Road, Canning Town came to an end. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after a crane protest in Canning Town has come to an end.

An alleged protester came down from the structure at a building site in Hallsville Road, Canning Town, at about 3pm on Saturday, April 3.

Police were originally called at 7.23am on Wednesday, March 31 to reports of a man scaling a crane and unfurling a banner.

It read: "Black lives matter just as much as whites. Dads lives matter just as much as mums. Enough is enough."

Officers remained at the scene for four days with the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service alerted.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, public nuisance and criminal damage and taken into custody.

He has been bailed until a date at the beginning of May.