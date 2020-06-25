Grants of up to £3,000 available for Canning Town community projects

Anyone wanting to run a community project in Canning Town South or the Keir Hardie Estate can apply for a grant of up to £3,000.

The money is available through the Community Links small grants programme, funded by Clarion Futures, which is open for applications until Tuesday, June 30.

A spokesperson for Canning Town-based social action charity Community Links said: “The programme aims offer good quality, accessible initiatives that bring the community together, are well-managed, offer value for money and build sustainable networks for the future.”

In 2018 and 2019, the programme supported more than 30 community projects in the area, from art classes and family fitness activities, to the creation of a sensory garden and the production of a film on the history of Canning Town.

Visit www.community-links.org/small-grants-programme/ to find out more and apply.