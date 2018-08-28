Video

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

The first box opened contained three cats. Picture: Celia Hammond Trust Archant

This video released today shows the moment 11 cats were rescued by an animal charity after they were dumped and left to die in an alleyway in Stratford.

Luckily they were found and workers from the Celia Hammond Trust were alerted and rushed to the scene to save them on Friday night.

The felines were callously abandoned in four cardboard boxes that were sealed and bound with so much parcel tape that they would have suffocated within hours.

The charity placed a few holes in the boxes to allow them to breath before returning to their Canning Town office where they were opened.

A statement on the charity’s Facebook page explains: “We didn’t know their temperaments so didn’t dare open the boxes and risk them flying out into the road, so made a few tiny holes to let air in but not big enough to allow them to rip at the cardboard and escape.

“The risk of cutting the cats would have made it too dangerous to use scissors to open the boxes, so we used a butter knife to get the cats out as quickly as possible.

“We can only assume the intention was for them to die as surely everybody knows animals need to be able to breathe to survive.

“One really strange thing is that these cats are really friendly and have clearly once been loved, handled and cuddled - what on earth would drive an apparently loving owner to do something so terrible?”

The cats were all extremely underweight and covered in fleas so are currently under the care of the charity’s vet until they are well enough to find new homes.

Celia Hammond, a former model who founded her charity in 1991, told the Recorder: “We are horrified that someone has done that and that they would seal the boxes in such a way.

“It’s dreadful to dump animals in this way but to do it in such a way that they can’t survive is dreadful.

“Whoever has done this may have more cats.

“If that person wants to contact us, it can be anonymously, and we can try and help them and take their other cats.”

If the person who left the cats reads this they can email the charity on canningtown@celiahammond.org or call 020 7474 8811.

The charity is appealing for donations to help look after the abandoned cats and other animals in their care.

