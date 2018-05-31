Canning Town community hub set to celebrate Burns Night with ceilidh, haggis, neeps and tatties
PUBLISHED: 12:30 11 January 2020
A Burns Night ceilidh is being organised to inject a bit more Scottish culture into the borough.
This year's fundraising gathering at Cody Dock, Canning Town, is on Friday, January 24, a day before people celebrate the life and poetry of Scotland's national poet, Robert "Rabbie" Burns.
A caller will lead the dancing with live music from ceilidh and barn dance band, Cut a Shine, besides DJ sets from Deadpixel.
Organiser, Julia Briscoe, said: "I was brought up in Scotland. I've lived in Newham for years and one of the things I love about it is how culturally diverse it is here. But there needs to be a bit more Scottish in the mix!"
There will be traditional Scottish food, including smoked salmon canapes and a vegetarian option.
Tickets include a free dram on arrival to warm people up and get them ready to dance.
Tickets are £20. Visit codydock.eventbrite.co.uk
Doors open 8pm.