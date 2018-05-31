Search

Advanced search

Canning Town community hub set to celebrate Burns Night with ceilidh, haggis, neeps and tatties

PUBLISHED: 12:30 11 January 2020

This year'’s fundraising gathering at Cody Dock, Canning Town, is on Friday, January 24. Picture: Mark Wheeler/Mark Hart

This year''s fundraising gathering at Cody Dock, Canning Town, is on Friday, January 24. Picture: Mark Wheeler/Mark Hart

© 2017 Mark Wheeler

A Burns Night ceilidh is being organised to inject a bit more Scottish culture into the borough.

Tickets cost �20. Visit codydock.eventbrite.co.uk to book. Doors open 8pm. Picture: Mark Wheeler/Mark HartTickets cost �20. Visit codydock.eventbrite.co.uk to book. Doors open 8pm. Picture: Mark Wheeler/Mark Hart

This year's fundraising gathering at Cody Dock, Canning Town, is on Friday, January 24, a day before people celebrate the life and poetry of Scotland's national poet, Robert "Rabbie" Burns.

A caller will lead the dancing with live music from ceilidh and barn dance band, Cut a Shine, besides DJ sets from Deadpixel.

You may also want to watch:

Organiser, Julia Briscoe, said: "I was brought up in Scotland. I've lived in Newham for years and one of the things I love about it is how culturally diverse it is here. But there needs to be a bit more Scottish in the mix!"

There will be traditional Scottish food, including smoked salmon canapes and a vegetarian option.

Tickets include a free dram on arrival to warm people up and get them ready to dance.

Tickets are £20. Visit codydock.eventbrite.co.uk

Doors open 8pm.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

‘It was quite an undertaking’: Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every week for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Jailed: Canning Town heroin dealer who helped run county lines network

Jeffrey Goodwin admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and had two years added to a sentence he is already serving for another offence. Picture: Kent Police

Newham locals say fears ‘re-validated’ at fiery MSG Sphere event in Stratford

Officers from the London Legacy Development Corporation faced a barrage of questions on the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Witness appeal after pair suffer head injuries in West Ham station assault

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

‘It was quite an undertaking’: Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every week for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Jailed: Canning Town heroin dealer who helped run county lines network

Jeffrey Goodwin admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and had two years added to a sentence he is already serving for another offence. Picture: Kent Police

Newham locals say fears ‘re-validated’ at fiery MSG Sphere event in Stratford

Officers from the London Legacy Development Corporation faced a barrage of questions on the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Witness appeal after pair suffer head injuries in West Ham station assault

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex FA to host referee courses across county

The Essex FA are hosting referee courses across the county

Female-friendly football event in Ilford

The Essex FA are running a female-friendly club training event in Ilford

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Wet Saturday, improved Sunday

People caught in the rain in central London during last year's heatwave. Extreme weather could become the norm in Britain if we don't act now on the climate crisis. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

West Ham denied unlikely point by awful VAR decision

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski lies injured on the pitch during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Opinion: Select a leader who can win an election

East Ham MP Stephen Timms does not want the new Labour leader to hand power to the Tories.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists