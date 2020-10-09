Search

Canning Town care home makes harvest festival donation to homeless charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 October 2020

Lorraine Tabone and Dave from Lola's Homeless with Summerdale Court Care Home staff at a harvest festival display. Picture: Four Seasons Health Care Group

A care home in Canning Town lent a helping hand to a community group while celebrating harvest festival.

In recent weeks, Summerdale Court Care Home residents have enjoyed arts and crafts sessions in which they’ve decorated leaves and painted a barn and farm animals for a harvest display.

Residents, their families and staff also donated food for Lola’s Homeless, which provides practical support and advice to people in need in the community.

Founder Lorraine Tabone, who visited to collect the donations, said: “This is wonderful - what a beautiful display. We are so grateful for the donations”.

The home this week served a lunch of traditional harvest dishes, including fidget pie, honey baked gammon and pear tart.

Residents shared memories of celebrating harvest festivals in their younger days, and spent the afternoon singing favourite hymns including We Plough the Fields and Scatter.

