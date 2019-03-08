Search

Cancer charity gets keys to new Stratford office

PUBLISHED: 12:30 31 August 2019

Cancer Research UK's new office at International Quarter London. Picture: Lendlease

Cancer Research UK's new office at International Quarter London. Picture: Lendlease

Lendlease

Cancer Research UK has been handed the keys to its new Stratford office.

The charity is moving to the International Quarter London (IQL) in the autumn, occupying a 278,000 sq ft building known as 2 Redman Place.

It will be joined in the block by cultural relations and education organisation the British Council.

IQL, on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, is a joint venture between Lendlease and LCR which features flats, offices and shops.

Lendlease project director Andrew Tobin said: "Cancer Research UK's arrival, closely followed by the British Council next year, will be a tremendous addition to our community at IQL.

"With a unique mix of world-class sporting and leisure facilities on our doorstep, and the artistic and creative scene set to dramatically expand with the impending arrival of the East Bank cultural powerhouse, Stratford is fast transforming into one of London's new leading destinations to live and work."

