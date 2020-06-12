Search

Advanced search

Video

Forest Gate school joins TikTok challenge to promote real Living Wage for carers

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 June 2020

Dance teacher Caroline Verdant and music teacher Nathan Chan from St Antony's Primary School have become involved with the Citizen's UK TikTok challenge, which aims to help carers get paid the Real Living Wage. Picture: St Antony's Primary School

Dance teacher Caroline Verdant and music teacher Nathan Chan from St Antony's Primary School have become involved with the Citizen's UK TikTok challenge, which aims to help carers get paid the Real Living Wage. Picture: St Antony's Primary School

Archant

The staff at a primary school are taking part in a TikTok challenge which aims to secure the real Living Wage (RLW) for carers.

At a time when carers have never been more important, St Antony’s, Forest Gate, is undertaking the challenge set by Citizens UK, which wants a £1.4billion government settlement to guarantee the RLW.

Music teacher Nathan Chan told the Recorder that St Antony’s has a long-standing interest in this issue, with the TikTok challenge an effective way of “getting young people involved in the conversation”.

The RLW — £10.75 per hour for London — is calculated by the Living Wage Foundation, and exceeds the national minimum wage.

Figures released in April by the Resolution Foundation think tank revealed that around one million carers are paid below this hourly wage.

With these findings released during the coronavirus peak, the staff at St Antony’s felt compelled to act.

Dance teacher Caroline Verdant said: “One carer I spoke to feels like she is working in fear for her own life, and for those of the people she cares for.”

While their efforts have been recognised with the weekly clap, Nathan believes this doesn’t compensate for such paltry financial reward: “A lot of carers liked the clapping, but alone it’s not enough. Most don’t want to be lauded as heroes, they just want to be fairly paid. By doing this challenge we are hoping to change the narrative.”

Doing the videos has been invigorating for the performing arts staff; Caroline filmed the challenge with her two daughters, while Nathan shot his in the garden in around 15 minutes.

They want to take the campaign nationwide; East Ham MP Stephen Timms supports the initiative, the GMB is on board, and talks are ongoing with Unison.

Engaging the students remains the current priority, with Caroline sure “this will become much easier” when they all return to school.

According to Nathan, securing the RLW will require “a combination of grassroots activism and help from the government”, but he’s confident it can be done.

For the music teacher, the importance is clear: “Everyone will need a carer at some point in their lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after victim hit by car in Plaistow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 46 year old was hit by a car at the junction of Hermit Road and Grange Road. Picture: Google

University of East London removes slave trader statue from Stratford campus

Calls have been made to remove the name of slave trader Sir John Cass from UEL's school of education and communities. Picture: Google

Appeal to find missing woman known to frequent Forest Gate and Stratford

Police are appealing for help finding Beverley Azeez. Picture: MPS

‘I did what I had to do’: Nightingale Hospital security guard saves woman’s life

Security guard Elizabeth George saved a woman's life. Picture: SIA

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after victim hit by car in Plaistow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 46 year old was hit by a car at the junction of Hermit Road and Grange Road. Picture: Google

University of East London removes slave trader statue from Stratford campus

Calls have been made to remove the name of slave trader Sir John Cass from UEL's school of education and communities. Picture: Google

Appeal to find missing woman known to frequent Forest Gate and Stratford

Police are appealing for help finding Beverley Azeez. Picture: MPS

‘I did what I had to do’: Nightingale Hospital security guard saves woman’s life

Security guard Elizabeth George saved a woman's life. Picture: SIA

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Rugby: Player strike ‘would be foolhardy’ says Lord Myners

A Premiership Rugby match ball

Coronavirus: Pakistan tour ‘not linked to return visit’

Pakistan's Misbah ul Haq

Dubious decisions from bizarre Olympic boxing events down the years

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Forest Gate school joins TikTok challenge to promote real Living Wage for carers

Dance teacher Caroline Verdant and music teacher Nathan Chan from St Antony's Primary School have become involved with the Citizen's UK TikTok challenge, which aims to help carers get paid the Real Living Wage. Picture: St Antony's Primary School

Ikea collection point in Westfield Stratford City to close

Ikea in Westfield Stratford City. Picture: Ikea
Drive 24